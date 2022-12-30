Mildred Fersner Bovain -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Mildred Fersner Bovain, 83, of 1477 Joe Jefferson Highway, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Dec. 30, 2022, at Living Vine Worship Center.

Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Bovain died Monday, Dec. 26, at her residence following an extended illness.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister, 1467 Joe Jefferson Highway, Orangeburg, SC 29115, and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.