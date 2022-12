ORANGEBURG -- Mildred Fersner Bovain, 83, of 1477 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at her residence following an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at the residence of her sister, 1467 Joe Jeffords Highway, Orangeburg, and Glover's Funeral Home.