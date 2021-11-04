Mildred Ellis -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Ms. Mildred Ellis, 81, of 33 Mount Carmel Road, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. at Lexington Medical Center, Lexington.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.

Family and friends may call the residence and the funeral home. Please be advised that the family has requested that masks be worn when visiting the residence.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron.