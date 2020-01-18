{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Mildred Eccleston Johnson, 90, formerly of New York, New York, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Pruitt Health, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of her cousin, Mr. Broadus J. Jameson III, 392 Willow Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

