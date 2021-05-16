 Skip to main content
Mildred Dorsey -- Springfield
Mildred Dorsey -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- Mrs. Mildred Dorsey, 85 of 904 Samaria Road, Springfield, transitioned to be with the Lord on Friday morning, May 14, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Funeral services are incomplete and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving visitors; however, you may contact her son, Darryl Dorsey, at (803) 360-3294. Online condolences may be submitted at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

