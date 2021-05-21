Mildred Dorsey -- Springfield

SPRINGFIELD -- Mrs. Mildred Dorsey, 85 of 904 Samaria Road, Springfield, transitioned to be with the Lord on Friday morning, May 14, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Samaria Baptist Church, Springfield.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving visitors; however, you may contact her son, Darryl Dorsey, @ (803) 360-3294. Online condolences may be submitted at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.
