Mildred Cooper Chavis -- Neeses

NEESES -- Mrs. Mildred Cooper Chavis, 79, of Neeses, passed away Friday. Dec. 25, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, in the Mt. Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church cemetery, with the Rev. Brandon Martin officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 3 p.m. at the cemetery before the service.
Survivors include her sons, Ronnie Carol (Sheryl) Chavis and Christopher Lee Chavis; granddaughters, Crystal Denise Chavis (Jerry) Brown and Tanya Carol Chavis (David) King; two sisters, Jeanette (Lennier) King and Betty Jean (Norm) Durham; brother Lewis H. (Dianne) Cooper;two great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Carol H. Chavis.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
