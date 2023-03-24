CAMERON -- Mildred Button Betsill went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2023.

Milly was born in Wellsville, New York, daughter of the late Claude and Gloria Rush Button.

She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Frase (Keith) and granddaughters, Nina and Lydia. Also brother, Bud (Marilyn) Saverance and sister, Mary Ida (Stan) Oster.

Milly was predeceased by husband, Charles Reedy Betsill Jr., stepson, Charles Reedy Betsill III and brother, Sonny Rush Button.

A celebration of life will be held at Bethel Church on Friday, March 24th at 4PM.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to a charity of one's choice.