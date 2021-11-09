 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mildred Butler Ellis -- Cameron
0 comments

Mildred Butler Ellis -- Cameron

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mildred Butler Ellis

CAMERON -- Funeral Services for Ms. Mildred Butler Ellis 81, of 33 Mount Carmel Road, Cameron, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel in St. Matthews, with the Rev. Jannie Collier officiating.

Burial will take place in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in St. Matthews.

Ms. Ellis was co-owner of Ellis Construction Company of Cameron.

She leaves to cherish her fond memories children, Arthur (Sylvia) Ellis of Orangeburg, Teretha A. Ellis, Mary E. Ellis, and Freddie (Anesa) Ellis Jr. all of Cameron; grandchildren, Veronica (Bobby), Tiesha (Adrian), Terrence, Tyree, Kimberly, Zakiya and Brittney; great-grandchildren, Shatamara, ShiJuan, Shamyia, Shinoria, Amiyah, Jareek, Tyree Jr., Breyonna, Terron, Shiyana, Shiree, Taylor and Tara; great-great-grandchildren, Kayden, Kingston, and Kodi; five sisters, seven brothers; 16 godchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Jenkins Home of St. Matthews.

Masks are to be worn by all in attendance at both the viewing and during the services.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News