Mildred Butler Ellis -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Funeral Services for Ms. Mildred Butler Ellis 81, of 33 Mount Carmel Road, Cameron, will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel in St. Matthews, with the Rev. Jannie Collier officiating.

Burial will take place in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in St. Matthews.

Ms. Ellis was co-owner of Ellis Construction Company of Cameron.

She leaves to cherish her fond memories children, Arthur (Sylvia) Ellis of Orangeburg, Teretha A. Ellis, Mary E. Ellis, and Freddie (Anesa) Ellis Jr. all of Cameron; grandchildren, Veronica (Bobby), Tiesha (Adrian), Terrence, Tyree, Kimberly, Zakiya and Brittney; great-grandchildren, Shatamara, ShiJuan, Shamyia, Shinoria, Amiyah, Jareek, Tyree Jr., Breyonna, Terron, Shiyana, Shiree, Taylor and Tara; great-great-grandchildren, Kayden, Kingston, and Kodi; five sisters, seven brothers; 16 godchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Jenkins Home of St. Matthews.

Masks are to be worn by all in attendance at both the viewing and during the services.

Services entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Home of Cameron.