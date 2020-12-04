 Skip to main content
Mildred Bookhart -- Fayetteville, N.C.
0 comments

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Graveside services for Mrs. Mildred Bookhart, 90, of Fayettevile, N.C., will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Browning Branch Cemetery, Elloree.

COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for those attending the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

