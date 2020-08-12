Mildred Anne Franck Oseng -- Sandy Run

SANDY RUN -- Mildred Anne Franck Oseng, 95, of Sandy Run community, died Saturday morning, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center from COVID-19. For the past five years she was a resident at Calhoun Convalescent Center in St. Matthews.
Mildred was born July 21, 1925, a daughter of the late Oregon Royster “Roy” Franck and the late Annie Frances Rucker Franck, both of Sandy Run community. She graduated from St. Matthews High School. During World War II, she worked in Washington, D.C. In later years, she worked for the Methodist Advocate, Columbia. She was a former member of Beulah United Methodist Church, Sandy Run community, where she taught Sunday school to the youth in the ‘70s.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by four sisters, Gloria Royster Franck, Inez Elizabeth Franck, Betty Harriett Franck and Caroline Franck Stevens; and her former husband, Arven Helmer Oseng.
Survivors include her sister, Jean Franck Lucas; nieces, Carol Stevens Kirby and Dianne Lucas; a nephew, Herman C. Stevens Jr. (Christine); great-niece, Stephanie Stevens Crossland (Archie); great-nephew, Jed Stevens (Christy); great-great-nieces, Anna Crossland and Olivia Stevens; a daughter, Sandy Oseng Hoover (Steve) of Arizona; and granddaughter, Kiffany Lynn Hoover, also of Arizona.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in the Beulah United Methodist Church cemetery, Sandy Run community, with the Rev. Matthew Rucker officiating. Please wear a mask for your protection.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Beulah United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 1577 Old State Road, Gaston, SC 29053.
Special thanks to Dr. Franklin Coulter and his staff for their care of Mildred these past five years.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.