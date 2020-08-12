Mildred Anne Franck Oseng -- Sandy Run

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SANDY RUN -- Mildred Anne Franck Oseng, 95, of Sandy Run community, died Saturday morning, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center from COVID-19. For the past five years she was a resident at Calhoun Convalescent Center in St. Matthews.

Mildred was born July 21, 1925, a daughter of the late Oregon Royster “Roy” Franck and the late Annie Frances Rucker Franck, both of Sandy Run community. She graduated from St. Matthews High School. During World War II, she worked in Washington, D.C. In later years, she worked for the Methodist Advocate, Columbia. She was a former member of Beulah United Methodist Church, Sandy Run community, where she taught Sunday school to the youth in the ‘70s.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by four sisters, Gloria Royster Franck, Inez Elizabeth Franck, Betty Harriett Franck and Caroline Franck Stevens; and her former husband, Arven Helmer Oseng.

Survivors include her sister, Jean Franck Lucas; nieces, Carol Stevens Kirby and Dianne Lucas; a nephew, Herman C. Stevens Jr. (Christine); great-niece, Stephanie Stevens Crossland (Archie); great-nephew, Jed Stevens (Christy); great-great-nieces, Anna Crossland and Olivia Stevens; a daughter, Sandy Oseng Hoover (Steve) of Arizona; and granddaughter, Kiffany Lynn Hoover, also of Arizona.