Mike Richard Harley -- Orangeburg
Mike Richard Harley -- Orangeburg

Mike Richard Harley

ORANGEBURG -- Mike Richard Harley of Orangeburg died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

He was a hard-working man, and he had three boys by his first wife, Beverly: Michael, James and Timothy. We will miss him dearly. We love you, dad. He is in heaven now with Beverly and Michael.

