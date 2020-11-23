Mike Douglas O'Bryant -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Mike Douglas O'Bryant, 49, of 559 Rosemont Drive, passed away.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence of his mother, Mrs. Freddie W. O'Bryant at 803.534.4691.

The family is kindly requesting that friends refrain from visiting at the residence, due to COVID-19.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.