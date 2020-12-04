Mike Douglas O'Bryant -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside memorial services for Mr. Mike Douglas O'Bryant, 49, of 559 Rosemont Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg, with the Rev. Dr. Eddie C. Williams, the Rev. Larry D. McCutcheon and Minister Karl E. Bennett officiating.
The family requests that all attendees wear a mask. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be observed.
Friends may call at the residence of his mother, Mrs. Freddie O'Bryant, at 803-534-4691. The family is kindly requesting that friends refrain from visiting at the residence, due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church (Restoration Project), 185 Boulevard St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com. If you are unable to attend the graveside service, you are invited to watch the services by visiting the funeral home's website and clicking on Mike O'Bryant's name, under the obituary section.
Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
