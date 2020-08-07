Michelle Strange Prophet -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Michelle Strange Prophet, 42, of 1662 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister and brother-in-law, Mrs. Nyesha Strange Johnson and Mr. Willie Johnson, 176 Chimney Swift Circle, Cameron, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

