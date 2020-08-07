Michelle Strange Prophet -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Michelle Strange Prophet, 42, of 1662 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.
Friends may call at the residence of her sister and brother-in-law, Mrs. Nyesha Strange Johnson and Mr. Willie Johnson, 176 Chimney Swift Circle, Cameron, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Michelle Prophet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.