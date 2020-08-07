You have permission to edit this article.
Michelle Strange Prophet -- Orangeburg
Michelle Strange Prophet -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Michelle Strange Prophet, 42, of 1662 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister and brother-in-law, Mrs. Nyesha Strange Johnson and Mr. Willie Johnson, 176 Chimney Swift Circle, Cameron, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

