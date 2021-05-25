Michelle Johnson -- North

NORTH -- The funeral service for Ms. Michelle Johnson, 55, of North, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Good Shepherd Community Ministries, 1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg. Ms. Johnson will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing. Interment will follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova.
Ms. Johnson passed away on Thursday, May 20.
The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Friends may call at the residence and funeral home.
