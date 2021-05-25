 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michelle Johnson -- North
0 comments

Michelle Johnson -- North

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michelle Johnson

NORTH -- The funeral service for Ms. Michelle Johnson, 55, of North, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Good Shepherd Community Ministries, 1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg. Ms. Johnson will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing. Interment will follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova.

Ms. Johnson passed away on Thursday, May 20.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call at the residence and funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News