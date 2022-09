ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Michelle Antoinette Small, 49, of 3035 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in her hometown of Durham, North Carolina.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and please wear a mask.

