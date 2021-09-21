Michelle Ann Stack -- St. Mattews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Michelle Ann Stack, 42, of St. Matthews, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Elloree First Baptist Church, 6208 Old Number Six Highway, Elloree, SC 29047. Pastor Todd Horton will be officiating. The visitation will be held prior to the service from 12 to 2 p.m. in the church's fellowship hall. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg.

Pallbearers will be Alex Stack, John Fernandez, Kevin Ellabarger, Chris Sanders, Brandon Blumenburg and Jim Paquin.

Michelle was born in Montgomery, Alabama, to Deborah Ellabarger and John Fernandez on Jan. 15, 1979. She was an esthetician and salon manager at European Skin Care. She was loved by many and would light up a room from the moment she walked in.