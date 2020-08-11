You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michele N. Strange-Prophet -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Michele N. Strange-Prophet -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michele N. Strange-Prophet

ORANGEBURG -- Services for Mrs. Michele N. Strange-Prophet, 42, of 1662 Belleville Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Desmond Antley is officiating.

Mrs. Strange-Prophet, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

She was born in Brooklyn, New York, and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Willie Mae Garner Strange. She attended the public schools of Brooklyn, and after moving to Orangeburg, she graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in 1996. She was recently employed with Fairfield Inn, Orangeburg. She was a member of True Vine Temple.

Surviving are her husband, Jackie Prophet of Orangeburg; daughters, Damia Black and Jaylah Prophet of the home; her precious granddaughter, Madison Black of the home; five sisters, Stephanie (Anthony) Scott of Springfield Gardens, New York, Latasha Strange of Charlotte, North Carolina, Nyisha (Willie) Johnson of Cameron, Talina and Strange and Laquayia Strange, both of Orangeburg; three brothers, Andreus and Charles Strange, both of Orangeburg, and Channing (Dacia) Strange of Jacksonville, Florida; an aunt, Patricia Strange of Branchville; brother-in-law Anthony Prophet of Orangeburg; and a host of special nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of her sister and brother-in-law, Mr. Willie and Mrs. Nyisha Strange Johnson, 176 Chimney Swift Circle, Cameron, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michele Strange-Prophet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News