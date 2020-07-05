Micheal Void -- Bowman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOWMAN -- Mayor Pro Tem Councilman Micheal Void, 56, of 351 Oliver St., died July 3, 2020, at his residence following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving only immediate family due to COVID-19.

