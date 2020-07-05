Micheal Void -- Bowman
Micheal Void -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Mayor Pro Tem Councilman Micheal Void, 56, of 351 Oliver St., died July 3, 2020, at his residence following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving only immediate family due to COVID-19.

