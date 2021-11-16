Micheal 'O’Neal Warren -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. Micheal O'Neal Warren, 29, of St. Matthews, passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Charleston.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Family will be receiving guests at 346 Yellow Jasmine Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. daily. Masks are required when visiting the residence.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

