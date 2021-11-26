Micheal O’Neal Warren -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Micheal O'Neal Warren, 29, of St. Matthews, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Elder Kenneth Pratt is officiating.

Mr. Warren passed away on Friday, Nov. 12, in Charleston.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26.

Family will be receiving guests at 346 Yellow Jasmine Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. daily. Masks are required when visiting the residence.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

