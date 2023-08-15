BRANCHVILLE — Micheal J. Pryor, age 36, of 191 Berry St., Branchville, SC 29432, died from injuries sustained in motor vehicle accident, August 10, 2023.
Funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at Canaan Baptist Church Branchville, SC, Wednesday, August 16, 2023. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Burial at Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery Branchville, SC. Viewing will be held: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 from 1:00—7:00 p.m. Private Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity inc. Service 6:00 -7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the residence of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jerome (Rosa Lee) Pryor, 191 Berry St., Branchville, SC and at Glover’s Funeral Home.
