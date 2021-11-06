Micheal Gerald Rider -- Neeses

NEESES -- Micheal Gerald Rider, 54, died suddenly at his residence Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

The family will host a memorial gathering at his residence on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. Inurnment will be private.

Mr. Rider was born Jan. 7, 1967, in Orangeburg. He was the son of Malcolm Gerald Rider and the late Emma Jane Dyches Rider. He was a roofing contractor.

He is survived by his wife, Tammie Louise Stack Rider; one son, Michael J. Rider, of Neeses; two daughters, Taylor R. Rider, Neeses, and Sabrina B. Rider, of Elloree; his father, Malcolm G. Rider, of Cordova; grandmother, Loraine Rider, of Cordova; and a number of aunts and uncles.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.