Michael Wayne Crawford -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Michael Wayne Crawford, 64, of Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

A memorial service will be held graveside at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Orangeburg Part-Time Players. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed. ALL visitors should be wearing a mask.

Michael was born in Richmond, Kentucky, to the late Jesse Crawford and the late Iva Katherine Baker Crawford. Michael received his bachelor of arts degree from Baptist College, now known as Charleston Southern University. Michael spent a good part of his life taking the time to teach and enrich the minds of children in Orangeburg. He taught 28 years at Whittaker Elementary School. In his final years of teaching at Whittaker, he was teaching the children of the students he had in his first years of teaching. After retiring from Whittaker, Michael spent two years teaching at St. Paul's United Methodist Church Kindergarten School. Through his love of teaching and spreading the word of the Lord, he was able to help more children through stories, songs and instilling in them the love of Jesus Christ.