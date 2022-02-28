Michael Vernon Moses Sr. -- Marion

MARION -- Graveside service for Michael Vernon Moses Sr., 49 of Marion, will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Green Lawn Cemetery in Marion, with the Rev. Johnnie O. Coe, Presiding Elder of the Marion District of the AME Church and the Rev. James B. Leonard of St. John AME Church officiating.
Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. John AME Church in Marion. On-line condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.