Michael Todd Kemmerlin Sr. -- Cope

COPE -- Michael Todd Kemmerlin Sr., 49, of Cope, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Memorial Park Cemetery prior to the graveside service.
Mr. Kemmerlin was born on April 20, 1972, in Orangeburg, the son of Ann Brant Milhouse. He was predeceased by a daughter, Jorgia L. Kemmerlin; and his grandparents, Mary and Luke Brant.
Survivors include his mother, Ann Brant Milhouse; children, Michael Todd Kemmerlin Jr., Kristian Kyner Kemmerlin, Austin Hay (Ashlee), Adrienne Hay, Drake Whetstone; brother, Gary Kemmerlin (Love); sister, Crystal Bramblett (Bobby); the love of his life for the past 18 years, Angela Hay Whetstone; grandchildren, Brice, Kayleigh, Makenlee, Raylen, Skylan, Aiden, Kayden, Braylan, Bentley, Laikynn, Bailey, Leland, Abigail; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends may call the residence of Mrs. Ann Brant Milhouse.
Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 2901 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.