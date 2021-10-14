Michael Todd Kemmerlin Sr. -- Cope

COPE -- Michael Todd Kemmerlin Sr., 49, of Cope, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at Memorial Park Cemetery prior to the graveside service.

Mr. Kemmerlin was born on April 20, 1972, in Orangeburg, the son of Ann Brant Milhouse. He was predeceased by a daughter, Jorgia L. Kemmerlin; and his grandparents, Mary and Luke Brant.

Survivors include his mother, Ann Brant Milhouse; children, Michael Todd Kemmerlin Jr., Kristian Kyner Kemmerlin, Austin Hay (Ashlee), Adrienne Hay, Drake Whetstone; brother, Gary Kemmerlin (Love); sister, Crystal Bramblett (Bobby); the love of his life for the past 18 years, Angela Hay Whetstone; grandchildren, Brice, Kayleigh, Makenlee, Raylen, Skylan, Aiden, Kayden, Braylan, Bentley, Laikynn, Bailey, Leland, Abigail; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call the residence of Mrs. Ann Brant Milhouse.

Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 2901 Colonial Drive

Columbia, SC 29203.

