Michael T. Reeves

ST. GEORGE -- Michael T. Reeves, 27, of St. George, passed away June 7, 2020.

Viewing will be at the funeral home on Friday, June 12, at 2 p.m., and graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday June 13 in Bethel No. 1 Cemetery, 120 Cemetery Road, Reevesville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

