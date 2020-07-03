Michael Stanfield -- Ehrhardt

EHRHARDT -- Mr. Furman Michael Stanfield, 36, of Ehrhardt, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Born Oct. 23, 1983, in Orangeburg, he was a son of John Richard Stanfield and Kelly McMillan Godley. He enjoyed fishing and could do anything with his hands that he put his mind to.
Surviving are his wife, Amanda Bishop Stanfield of Ehrhardt; children, Laney Elizabeth Stanfield, Landon Michael Stanfield, Lynsey Lee Stanfield, and Charlee Elise Stanfield, all of Ehrhardt; mother and stepfather, Kelly and Tommy Godley of Bamberg; father and stepmother, Ricky and Denise Stanfield of Spartanburg; grandmother, Ann P. McMillan of Bamberg; brothers, Richard Kline Stanfield of Bamberg, Zachary Thomas Godley of Chapin, Nick Stanfield of Barnwell, Joey Stanfield of Williston, and Chad Stanfield of Spartanburg; sister, Christy Stanfield of Barnwell; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to Overcomers at Miracle Hill, 1916 North Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, SC 29609.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday morning, July 4, 2020, at James McMillan Cemetery in the Colston community.
Arrangements by The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Home, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway; 803.267.1971.
Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
Service information
10:00AM
Spider Road
Bamberg, SC 29003
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.