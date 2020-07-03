Michael Stanfield -- Ehrhardt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EHRHARDT -- Mr. Furman Michael Stanfield, 36, of Ehrhardt, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Born Oct. 23, 1983, in Orangeburg, he was a son of John Richard Stanfield and Kelly McMillan Godley. He enjoyed fishing and could do anything with his hands that he put his mind to.

Surviving are his wife, Amanda Bishop Stanfield of Ehrhardt; children, Laney Elizabeth Stanfield, Landon Michael Stanfield, Lynsey Lee Stanfield, and Charlee Elise Stanfield, all of Ehrhardt; mother and stepfather, Kelly and Tommy Godley of Bamberg; father and stepmother, Ricky and Denise Stanfield of Spartanburg; grandmother, Ann P. McMillan of Bamberg; brothers, Richard Kline Stanfield of Bamberg, Zachary Thomas Godley of Chapin, Nick Stanfield of Barnwell, Joey Stanfield of Williston, and Chad Stanfield of Spartanburg; sister, Christy Stanfield of Barnwell; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to Overcomers at Miracle Hill, 1916 North Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, SC 29609.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday morning, July 4, 2020, at James McMillan Cemetery in the Colston community.