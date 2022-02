ROCK HILL -- Michael Sims, 32, of Rock Hill, and formerly of Neeses, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will begin receiving visitors on Friday, Feb. 4, at the residence of his mother, Darlene Milhouse, 168 Opal Lane in Neeses.

Friends may also contact the funeral home.