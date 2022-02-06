Michael Sims -- Rock Hill

ROCK HILL -- The funeral service for Mr. Michael Sims, 32, of Rock Hill, and formerly of Neeses, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church, 1396 Wire Road, Norway.

Mr. Sims passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, at his residence.

The viewing will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North

The family will be receiving visitors at the residence of his mother, Darlene Milhouse, 168 Opal Lane, Neeses. Visitors are asked to please wear a mask and follow all other COVID-19 precautions when visiting.

Friends may also contact the funeral home.