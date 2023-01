NORTH -- The graveside service Mr. Michael Robinson, 56, of North will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery in North.

Mr. Robinson passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

There will not be any viewing.

Friends may visit at the residence of his mother, Mrs. Daisy Robinson, 6504 North Road, North. All visitors are required to wear a mask due to COVID-19 precautions.

Friends may also call W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.