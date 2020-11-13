 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael Nelson -- Marietta, Ga.
0 comments

Michael Nelson -- Marietta, Ga.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Nelson

MARIETTA, Ga. -- The graveside service for Mr. Michael Nelson, 73, of Marietta, and formerly of Neeses, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in New Light United Methodist Church Macedonia Cemetery. The family requests that everyone wear a mask and adhere to the precautions for COVID-19.

Mr. Nelson passed away Friday, Nov. 6.

Viewing will be from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News