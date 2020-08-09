Michael Miller -- Indianapolis, Ind.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Mr. Michael Miller, formerly of Orangeburg, South Carolina, transitioned on Aug. 4, 2020, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Due to COVID-19 and the family's request, private services will be held to celebrate Michael's life.
Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
Surviving are his son, Michael A. Miller, II (Leann); brother, Steven Miller; sisters, Virginia Neal (Albert), Gloria Hallinquest,
Lavern Milhouse (surrogate); stepbrother, James Abraham (Rebecca); and a host of loving family members and friends.
Williams Funeral Home of Elloree is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.