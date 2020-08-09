Michael Miller -- Indianapolis, Ind.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Mr. Michael Miller, formerly of Orangeburg, South Carolina, transitioned on Aug. 4, 2020, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Due to COVID-19 and the family's request, private services will be held to celebrate Michael's life.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Surviving are his son, Michael A. Miller, II (Leann); brother, Steven Miller; sisters, Virginia Neal (Albert), Gloria Hallinquest,

Lavern Milhouse (surrogate); stepbrother, James Abraham (Rebecca); and a host of loving family members and friends.

Williams Funeral Home of Elloree is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family

