BAMBERG -- Mr. Michael “Mike” Wayne Withrow, also known as “Pop, PaPaw”, 76, of Bamberg, South Carolina, passed away Friday evening, Jan. 3, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. He was the husband of Mrs. Linda McMillan Withrow for 34 years, and together they enjoyed a large, loving, blended family.
He was born in Lebanon, Indiana, in 1943, to Mary Elizabeth Caldwell and Morris Withrow. His father died during World War II, when Mike was an infant, and Mary died in 2016. He attended the University of SC and Palmer College, and served in the Army 101st Airborne Division from 1961-64. He was a member of the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Indiana for over 50 years, the Orangeburg Elks Lodge, and the Orangeburg Country Club.
He was a great dad to his children and he was blessed with many beautiful grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he loved with all his heart. He was an exceptional golfer and card player, and was also rather talented at storytelling, selling insurance and cars, creative swearing, bass-fishing, napping, and enjoying a cold beer after a long day of these strenuous activities. He was a gear-head from a young age, the proud owner of a ‘63 Malibu, a ‘65 GTO, a seriously supped-up ‘86 El Camino, and he enjoyed working on his kids' classic Mustangs. He was a real “Continental Guy” who truly enjoyed travel and the depth of connection and experience it brings. He ran his own business, Vantage Insurance Group, from 1993 until he had the good sense to retire, which gave him more time to spend with his large circle of friends and family. Mike never met a stranger, and had bucket-loads of deep, sincere pride and love for his family. He will be deeply missed.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Ted Nimmo (Jen) and Rad Nimmo (Lindsay); daughters, Rhonda Red (Ron), Tina Withrow (Pete Ballou) and Paige Wise; 15 grandchildren; and four great- grandchildren. He is also survived by a younger half-sister Cynthia Thurman; a beloved nephew “like a son,” Doug McMillan; and also a special helper and friend of the family, Christa Bell Rice. He was preceded in death by his younger, half-brother Roger Ennis and half- sister, Alicia Fletcher.
Flowers will be accepted or for those who wish, memorials may be sent in Mike's memory to the following: The American Cancer Society, 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, South Carolina 29406; or to, Grove Park Hospice, 1324 Grove Park NE, Orangeburg, South Carolina 29115; or to, The Wounded Warriors Project, Post Office Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 7, 2020, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Rev. James W. Williams Jr. officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date.
The family will receive friends during a time of visitation Tuesday afternoon prior to the funeral ceremony beginning at 1 p.m. at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Hwy, Walterboro, SC, 29488. Telephone: 843.538.5408. Visit the guestbook online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com
