ORANGEBURG -- Michael "Mike" James Cocke, 69, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away February 28, 2023. He was the husband of Jan Hagwood Cocke.

Family will receive friends at 10:00am Saturday, March 4, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Orangeburg in the sanctuary. Funeral service will follow at 11:00am with Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Tim Clayton, Danny Brown, Dr. Johnny Dukes, Jay Union, Michael Gulley, Parker Dempsey, Chris Drew, Cory Noll, Tommy Watford, Kip Hagwood, and Kevin Hagwood.

Mike was born in Danville, VA, a son of Elmer James "E.J." Cocke and the late Hilda Blanche Keesee Cocke. He was a graduate of Orangeburg High School and attended Anderson College and Baptist College in Charleston, SC. Mike worked as a supervisor at Dempsey Wood Products and loved his work family. He was a lover of Jesus and loved First Baptist Church of Orangeburg. Mike loved hunting, going to the lake, working in the yard, fast pitch softball, and spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, granddad, son, and brother.

Survivors include his wife, Jan, of 35 years; children, Matthew Tyler Cocke (Anna) of Orangeburg and Kayla Blanche Cocke-Hales (Jason), both of Orangeburg; father, Elmer James "E.J." Cocke of Gretna, VA; two brothers, Stanley Butch Cocke (Sue) of Danville, VA, and Gary Cocke (Cindy) of Texas; two sisters, Donna Duncan of Orangeburg and Debra Mellon of Irmo; three grandchildren, Raymond James Cocke, Joseph Tyler Cocke, and Harlow Boone Hales; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rodger Hagwood (Imogene); brothers-in-law, Kip Hagwood (Tabatha) and Kevin Hagwood (Amanda); sister-in-law, Paige Crider; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

The family would like to give a heart-felt thanks to Grove Park Hospice for their care and support.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https://www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.