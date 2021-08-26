Michael ‘Mike’ Anthony Strickland -- Norway

NORWAY -- Michael “Mike” Anthony Strickland, 64, of Norway, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Bethel Baptist Church, 3705 Cope Road, Cope. Pastor Phillip Proveaux and the Rev. Paul Hill will be officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Mike was born on July 10, 1957, in Bamberg, the son of the late Walter Strickland and the late Kate Fowler Strickland. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He was employed by the SI Group for over 45 years as a chemical technician. Mike was an avid USC Gamecock and Atlanta Braves fan. He enjoyed being in the yard in “his shed.” He was a man of few words. Mike was predeceased by his parents; and a sister, Lynn Strickland.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Deborah C. Strickland; sons, Brock Strickland, Ryan Strickland (Rachael), all of Norway; sisters, Brenda Carlton of Denmark, Beth Garber (Paul) of Sumter, Penny Crider (Neil) of Bamberg; brothers, Rusty Strickland (Vickie) of St. Matthews, Joe Strickland (Dotty) of Cameron; and a number of nieces and nephews.