ORANGEBURG -- Michael McDaniel, 67, of 640 Coleman Street, Orangeburg, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.

Funeral services will be held 12 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Viewing for the public will be held 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

