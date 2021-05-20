Michael Louis Gartman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Michael Louis Gartman, 67, of Orangeburg, died April 8, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.

Born Nov. 15, 1953, he was a son of Hubert Benjamin and Alice Hooker Gartman. He was a carpenter by trade, a hard worker and an amazing father, grandfather, brother and friend. Michael will forever be remembered by his smile and personality.

He is survived by his daughter, Victoria Gartman Jeffcoat of Cameron; his son, Michael Adam Gartman of Conway; grandchildren, Tavian and Tristan Jeffcoat of Sumter, and Michael Madden Gartman of Conway. Michael is also survived by his brothers, Jackie Gartman of Tampa, Florida, Daniel Gartman (Nancy) and Bobby Gartman, both of Orangeburg; sisters, Mary Ledtbetter of Dallas, Georgia, Peggy Kinard (Ronald) and Elizabeth Smith, both of Smoaks, and Stella Stack of Cope; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, H.B., Charlie, Paul, Jody, Anthony and Henry Gartman; and sisters, Frances Hollingshed and Jean McGugan.

The service for Mr. Gartman will be held at 4 p.m. May 22, at the Church of God of Prophecy, 910 St. Matthews Road, St. Matthews.

