ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Michael Larone Jones, 40, of 868 Park St., Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his mother, Mrs. Lilly M. Jones, 2223 Carver School Road, Cope, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

