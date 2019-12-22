{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Michael Larone Jones, 40, of 868 Park St., will be held at noon Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in the Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with Minister Annie Jones and Bishop George Dobbin officiating.

Mr. Jones passed away Thursday, Dec. 19.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his mother, Mrs. Lilly M. Jones, 2223 Carver School Road, Cope, or the funeral home.

