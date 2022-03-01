Michael Lamont Jennings -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mr. Michael Lamont Jennings.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the funeral home.
Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.
