ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. Michael L. Hickson, 55, of St. Matthews, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at MUSC Health Chester Medical Center in Chester.
He was born June 2, 1966, to the late Grover Hickson Jr. and Willie Mae Hickson. He is survived by his son, Michael Scott; sisters and brothers, Gloria (Daniel) Haygood, Vernie H. Smith, Bernard (Tracey) Hickson, Calvin (Mattie) Hickson, and Grover Hickson; three grandchildren; and many other relatives.
W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is assisting the family with arrangements.