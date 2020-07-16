Michael L. Gordon -- Orangeburg

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Michael L. Gordon, 63, of Orangeburg, passed away at the Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Private services will be held at a later date.

The family requests that friends do not visit the residence due to COVID-19 precautions and social distancing; however, please feel free to send online condolences to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.