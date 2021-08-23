Michael L. Dennis Jr. -- Williston

WILLISTON -- A Celebration of Life Service for Michael L. Dennis Jr., 49, of Williston, will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Williston First Baptist Church, with Dr. Stephen Burnette officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Masks are required. Memorial contributions may be made to James and Jacob Dennis at Enterprise Bank. Michael passed away on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

Born at Fort Jackson, Columbia, he was a son of Susan Kelly Brown and Michael L. Dennis Sr. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church of Orangeburg and attended Williston First Baptist Church. Michael was a graduate of Garden City High School and O-C Tech. He managed Walker Oil Company in Orangeburg. He was a member of Pine Hill Fire Department and a former member of the Williston and Elko Fire Departments. Michael volunteered with the Williston and Bamberg Rescue Squads which is now known as MedShore. He was a member of the Western Carolina State Fair Foundation. Michael never met a stranger; he loved spending time with his family and friends, grilling and socializing. He was always willing to lend a helping hand; he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.