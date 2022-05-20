 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael Jerome Cooper -- Denmark

DENMARK -- Funeral services for Mr. Michael Jerome Cooper, 55, of Denmark, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, with interment to follow in Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 830 Mt. Zion Road, Lee. The Rev. Dr. Kim C. Anderson is officiating.

Mr. Cooper passed away on Friday, May 13, in Denmark.

Visitation will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, May 20.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please follow all COVID-19 precautions, and a mask must be worn to attend visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

