Michael Gramling Salley Jr. -- Orangeburg

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Cynthia Muncie and the Rev. Carol Cannon officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.

Michael was born in Orangeburg, a son of the late Michael Gramling Salley Sr. and the late Ethel Bennett Salley. He graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor's degree in forestry. He was the owner and operator of Michael Salley & Associates and was a former employee at South Carolina Forestry Commission. Michael was one of the founding volunteers for Edisto Habitat for Humanity. He was a member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, where he sang in the church choir. Michael was also a member of the Lions Club and was a former Boy Scout leader. He served in the United States Army and the United States Army Reserve for over 20 years.