Michael Emmanuel Harris -- Bamberg

Michael Emmanuel Harris

BAMBERG -- Mr. Michael Emmanuel Harris, 57, of 54 Village Court, passed away April 2, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving visitation at the residence, and everyone is encouraged to call the funeral home for additional information. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

