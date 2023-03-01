April 11, 1953—February 24, 2023
ORANGEBURG — Michael “Mike” Emens Runager, 69, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023. A memorial service will be held at the Johnson Ferry Baptist Church Chapel, with Dr. Don Frampton and George Bryant Wright Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the sanctuary vestibule.
Mike was born a son to Gerald “Geb” Emens Runager and Nancy Culp Runager. Mike was a graduate of Orangeburg High School, where he excelled at many sports. Upon graduating high school, he attended the University of South Carolina where he was a member of the Chi Psi Fraternity and held many leadership positions during these four years. Mike spent much of his career in the transportation and logistics industry. After many moves, he laid down roots in Marietta, Ga. Mike was an active member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church and loved nothing more than spending time with his family and cheering on his South Carolina Gamecocks.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Laurel; his children, Ansley Runager and Justin Runager (Meredith); brothers, Pat Runager (Elaine) and Clark Runager (Ginger); sister, Jane R. Myers (Roland); grandchildren, Addison and Emens. He was predeceased by his parents, Gerald and Nancy Runager, and his brother, Max Culp Runager.
Memorials may be made to Johnson Ferry Baptist Church Benevolent Fund, 955 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30068. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467