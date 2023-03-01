ORANGEBURG — Michael “Mike” Emens Runager, 69, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023. A memorial service will be held at the Johnson Ferry Baptist Church Chapel, with Dr. Don Frampton and George Bryant Wright Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the sanctuary vestibule.

Mike was born a son to Gerald “Geb” Emens Runager and Nancy Culp Runager. Mike was a graduate of Orangeburg High School, where he excelled at many sports. Upon graduating high school, he attended the University of South Carolina where he was a member of the Chi Psi Fraternity and held many leadership positions during these four years. Mike spent much of his career in the transportation and logistics industry. After many moves, he laid down roots in Marietta, Ga. Mike was an active member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church and loved nothing more than spending time with his family and cheering on his South Carolina Gamecocks.