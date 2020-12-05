Michael Ellis McGugan -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Michael Ellis McGugan, 48, of St. Matthews, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.
Michael was born on Jan. 21, 1972, in Orangeburg, the son of the late Ellis McGugan and Kathleen Smith Herron. He was a heavy machine operator with Land Logistics , LLC.
Survivors include his wife, Rosemary Proveaux McGugan of the home; daughter, Jennifer McGugan Anderson of Orangeburg; mother, Kathleen S. Herron (Richard) of St. Matthews; sister, Brandy McGugan Mintz (Randall) of St. Matthews; and a number of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation, P.O. Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052.
